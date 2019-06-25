Pfizer asks U.S. Supreme Court to send Lipitor cases in California to federal court

Pfizer Inc is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to remove lawsuits by about 4,800 women who claim they developed diabetes as a result of taking Lipitor, its blockbuster anti-cholesterol drug, from California state to federal court.

The drugmaker on Friday petitioned the justices to consider whether a California court’s decision to coordinate the cases triggered the Class Action Fairness Act’s threshold for federal jurisdiction over mass actions involving more than 100 plaintiffs.

