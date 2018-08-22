FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pfizer loses bid to escape Lipitor antitrust lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected Pfizer Inc’s bid to escape an antitrust lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to delay sales of generic versions of its cholesterol drug Lipitor.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey, on Tuesday rejected arguments by Pfizer that the state-law antitrust claims insurers and others who purchased Lipitor have made are preempted by federal patent law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MIBCn8

