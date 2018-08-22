Pfizer loses bid to escape Lipitor antitrust lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected Pfizer Inc’s bid to escape an antitrust lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to delay sales of generic versions of its cholesterol drug Lipitor.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey, on Tuesday rejected arguments by Pfizer that the state-law antitrust claims insurers and others who purchased Lipitor have made are preempted by federal patent law.

