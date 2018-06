A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of lawsuits by thousands of women claiming Pfizer Inc’s cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor caused them to develop diabetes.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled that a lower-court judge in South Carolina overseeing the litigation properly excluded the testimony of three expert witnesses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sQDYF0