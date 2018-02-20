FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 20, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in 14 hours

Supreme Court declines to review pay-for-delay ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a ruling that allowed class action lawsuits to proceed claiming Pfizer Inc and other companies entered into illegal deals to delay the availability of generic versions of Lipitor and Effexor XR.

Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy Inc had petitioned the justices to review an August ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that allowed purchasers of the drugs to pursue antitrust claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EWmYEG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.