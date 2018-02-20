Supreme Court declines to review pay-for-delay ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a ruling that allowed class action lawsuits to proceed claiming Pfizer Inc and other companies entered into illegal deals to delay the availability of generic versions of Lipitor and Effexor XR.

Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy Inc had petitioned the justices to review an August ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that allowed purchasers of the drugs to pursue antitrust claims.

