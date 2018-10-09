FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 11:37 PM / in 44 minutes

U.S. Supreme Court declines antitrust case against Pfizer over Lipitor

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review the dismissal of a lawsuit involving a group of California pharmacists who allege Pfizer Inc conspired with Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to delay sales of generic versions of its cholesterol drug Lipitor.

The justices let stand a ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia dismissing the pharmacists’ case on the grounds that the lawsuit failed to allege a violation of California antitrust law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C41uns

