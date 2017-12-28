FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in an hour

Pharmacy group says no duty to notify doctors of insurance issues

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores is urging the top court in Massachusetts to hold that pharmacies have no legal duty to notify doctors when insurers decline to pay for a patient’s prescribed medication without prior authorization.

The group’s Dec. 22 brief with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court backed Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc in a lawsuit by a college student’s mother who says her daughter suffered a fatal epileptic seizure after being deprived of medication.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lo0SPF

