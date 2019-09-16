IN BRIEF: Four people indicted over $99 million pharmacy fraud scheme

An ex-employee of a New Jersey pharmacy operator was arrested on Monday and charged with participating in a $99 million scheme along with three other people to pay doctors bribes and kickbacks in exchange for steering prescriptions to the pharmacies.

Former Prime Aid Pharmacy employee Alex Fleyshmakher was arrested and charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, alongside Ruben Sevumyants, Samuel Khaimov and Yana Shtindler, who were previously charged separately.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mczfx0