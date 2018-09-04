3rd Circuit revives PharMerica nursing-home kickback case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp of giving nursing homes kickbacks in the form of discounted medications for Medicare patients to secure business supplying drugs to other people.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that a lower-court judge incorrectly concluded Marc Silver’s lawsuit under the False Claims Act was barred by a prohibition on litigation based on already-public information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NOyG5x