FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 4, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit revives PharMerica nursing-home kickback case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp of giving nursing homes kickbacks in the form of discounted medications for Medicare patients to secure business supplying drugs to other people.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that a lower-court judge incorrectly concluded Marc Silver’s lawsuit under the False Claims Act was barred by a prohibition on litigation based on already-public information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NOyG5x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.