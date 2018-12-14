PharMerica agrees to settle lawsuit alleging drug kickback scheme

Long-term care pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp has tentatively agreed to settle a whistleblower lawsuit claiming it accepted illegal kickbacks from the drugmaker Organon in exchange for having Medicaid patients use its antidepressant Remeron.

The agreement-in-principle was disclosed in a filing on Wednesday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston by lawyers for the two former Organon employees who are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit.

