Westlaw News
December 14, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PharMerica agrees to settle lawsuit alleging drug kickback scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Long-term care pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp has tentatively agreed to settle a whistleblower lawsuit claiming it accepted illegal kickbacks from the drugmaker Organon in exchange for having Medicaid patients use its antidepressant Remeron.

The agreement-in-principle was disclosed in a filing on Wednesday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston by lawyers for the two former Organon employees who are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QtD67t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.