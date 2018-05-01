PharMerica defeats lawsuit alleging drug kickback scheme

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming long-term care pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp filed hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid drug reimbursements after accepting kickbacks from the drugmaker Organon.

U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston ruled on Monday that the two former Organon employees could not overcome a bar on pursuing whistleblower lawsuits involving allegations that were already publicly disclosed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HFnEk4