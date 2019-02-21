PharMerica drug kickback case no longer settling, lawyer says

A tentative settlement resolving whistleblower claims that long-term care pharmacy provider PharMerica Corp accepted kickbacks from the drugmaker Organon in exchange for having Medicaid patients use its antidepressant Remeron has fallen apart.

Lawyers for two ex-employees of Organon had in a December court filing disclosed they had reached an agreement-in-principle to resolve the lawsuit that was subject to approval of states whose Medicaid programs they said were defrauded.

