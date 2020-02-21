ER patients may care less about doctor's race, gender than previously thought

(Reuters Health) - In an online experiment, people gave “simulated” emergency room doctors roughly the same satisfaction rating regardless of the healthcare provider’s gender or color.

People’s confidence in the doctor’s abilities did not appear to be affected by the doctor’s race or gender, according to the report published in JAMA Network Open.

“We were surprised, but also encouraged to see the results of the study,” said Dr. Basmah Safdar, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. “Going in, I had a bias thinking we would see a difference, based on my own personal experience.”

Safdar notes that she has had very negative experiences in which patients seemed to dismiss her either because she is a woman or because her skin tone is dark. She remembers a time when, clad in her doctor’s coat, after spending half an hour with a patient, she was asked, “When is the doctor coming?”

“I’ve also had people say things because of my color,” Safdar said. “So, I can relate to those who have had those kinds of experiences. Personally, I would say that those anecdotes are few, but they stick in my mind and influence how I think. Having said that, those are just two incidents out of the thousands of patients I’ve seen over the last 15 years.”

To look at the issue in a scientific way, Safdar and colleagues designed a simulation that would be run with the help of two online platforms commonly used in academic research: Amazon Mechanical Turk and Lucid.

The researchers recruited 3,200 people from the two platforms who were willing to pretend they were patients who had gone to the emergency room because of a stomach problem.

Participants were all given the same scenario: they had gone to the ER for symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis, which can include cramping, diarrhea and vomiting. They were shown a picture of a physician who had been randomly assigned to them - a black man, a black woman, a white man or white woman - and were told the doctor had determined, based on tests, patient history and examination, that the diagnosis was gastroenteritis.

Alongside the doctor’s diagnosis was a contradictory diagnosis from an online symptom checker, which suggested participants’ symptoms might indicate a much more serious condition, appendicitis. That second diagnosis was presented to instill doubt in the minds of the “patients.”

Afterward, participants were asked if they had confidence in the ability of their assigned physician to correctly diagnose their condition and prescribe the right treatment. They were also asked to rate the care they received in the emergency room.

When the researchers analyzed the responses, they did not see signs of gender or racial bias. Out of a possible perfect score of 100 for patient satisfaction and confidence, all the simulated doctors got scores around 66-67.

While Safar allows there might be differences between people who sign up for online platforms like Mechanical Turk and those who don’t, overall, she believes the sample of people who participated in the study was nationally representative.

Whether people who sign up to do surveys and experiments online are truly representative of people from all over the U.S. is an open question, said Dr. Michelle Ko, an assistant professor in the division of health policy and management in the Department of Public Health Services at the University of California, Davis. Moreover, Ko said, “It’s hard to say how closely this approximates a real-world interaction.”

Nevertheless, Ko is somewhat reassured by the findings. “If nothing else, the study tells me that things aren’t terrible,” she said.

SOURCE: bit.ly/2uWFLNr JAMA Network Open, online February 21, 2020.