A federal judge in Texas abused his discretion by refusing to remand two lawsuits filed by an Independent Physicians Association to state court and ordering the association not to file any more lawsuits without his permission, a U.S. appeals court held on Wednesday.

Houston-based IntegraNet Health clearly did not create a basis for federal jurisdiction over its lawsuit against its competitor, Texas Independent Providers, by alleging that TIP had conspired with a Medicare Advantage Plan insurer to frighten physicians into leaving IntegraNet, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIEf6D