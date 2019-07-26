Westlaw News
July 26, 2019 / 9:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-CVS exec appeals injunction against working for Amazon's PillPack

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former CVS Health executive has urged a federal appeals court to hold that a non-compete agreement he signed with the company that has prevented him from working at Amazon.com Inc’s PillPack online retail pharmacy is “excessively broad” and unenforceable.

Lawyers for John Lavin at K&L Gates on Thursday urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to overturn a preliminary injunction a judge issued last month that prevented him from working at PillPack because of the non-compete agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JWGO4g

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below