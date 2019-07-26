Ex-CVS exec appeals injunction against working for Amazon's PillPack

A former CVS Health executive has urged a federal appeals court to hold that a non-compete agreement he signed with the company that has prevented him from working at Amazon.com Inc’s PillPack online retail pharmacy is “excessively broad” and unenforceable.

Lawyers for John Lavin at K&L Gates on Thursday urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to overturn a preliminary injunction a judge issued last month that prevented him from working at PillPack because of the non-compete agreement.

