June 28, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-CVS exec blocked from working for Amazon's PillPack seeks quick appeal

Nate Raymond

    By Nate Raymond

    A former CVS Health executive is urging a federal appeals
court to quickly review a judge's decision that blocks him from
working at Amazon.com Inc's PillPack online retail pharmacy due
to a noncompete clause, saying it's causing him "undue financial
and personal hardship."
    Lawyers for John Lavin at K&L Gates in a brief on Thursday
asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston for an
expedited appeal of the judge's ruling in the case. The
healthcare industry is closely watching the case for clues about
Amazon's plans to disrupt the prescription drug market.
