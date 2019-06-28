Ex-CVS exec blocked from working for Amazon's PillPack seeks quick appeal

By Nate Raymond A former CVS Health executive is urging a federal appeals court to quickly review a judge's decision that blocks him from working at Amazon.com Inc's PillPack online retail pharmacy due to a noncompete clause, saying it's causing him "undue financial and personal hardship." Lawyers for John Lavin at K&L Gates in a brief on Thursday asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston for an expedited appeal of the judge's ruling in the case. The healthcare industry is closely watching the case for clues about Amazon's plans to disrupt the prescription drug market. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YlNCgE