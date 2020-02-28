Ex-CVS executive loses appeal to join Amazon's PillPack

A federal appeals court on Friday barred a former executive at CVS Health’s pharmacy benefit manager division from working at an Amazon.com Inc online pharmacy unit that aims to disrupt the healthcare industry.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected John Lavin’s argument that a non-compete agreement he signed while working for CVS was unreasonable under Rhode Island law and should not prevent him from starting a position at Amazon’s PillPack.

