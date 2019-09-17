3rd Circuit revives University of Pittsburgh Medical Center whistleblower case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit accusing the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center of billing Medicare for services referred by neurosurgeons with which it had financial relationships.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that the lawsuit by three former employees sufficiently alleged UPMC violated the Stark Act by billing for services referred to it by surgeons who could inflate their pay by doing so.

