Hospitals say 3rd Circuit ruling could cause 'fundamental' doctor pay changes

Groups including the American Hospital Association have asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling in a whistleblower case against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center that could force “fundamental changes” to how hospitals pay doctors.

The AHA and four other trade groups in a brief filed on Tuesday said the ruling allowing a lawsuit accusing UPMC of improperly billing Medicare for services referred by doctors who had financial relationships with the hospital to proceed sent “shockwaves through the hospital community” by casting suspicion on standard compensation arrangements.

