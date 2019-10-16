Westlaw News
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center challenges 'novel' Stark Act ruling

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider a “novel” decision that revived a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it improperly billed Medicare for services referred by doctors who had financial relationships with it.

UPMC in a brief on Tuesday asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to rehear the case, saying that last month’s ruling by a divided three-judge panel will have “extraordinary, negative consequences” for hospitals nationally.

