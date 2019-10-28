Former PixarBio CEO convicted of defrauding biotech investors

The former chief executive of a biotech company that once claimed that it wanted to “Make US Pharma GREAT Again” through the takeover of another company was convicted on Monday of securities fraud.

Former PixarBio Corp CEO Frank Reynolds was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston of charges that he carried out a scheme to mislead investors into believing he was a successful inventor with a drug that would end opioid addiction.

