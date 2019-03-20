Democratic states back challenge to Trump teen pregnancy program changes

Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general are backing Planned Parenthood in its bid to revive a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s restructuring of a federal teen pregnancy prevention program.

The attorneys general in a brief filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday argued the Department of Health and Human Services illegally changed how grants are awarded through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program by shifting it away from its Congressional mandate of funding effective, evidence-based programs toward abstinence-only education.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ufx0dg