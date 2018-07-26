FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Judge rejects latest bid to block Trump family-planning program shift

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected Planned Parenthood’s request for an order blocking the Trump administration from proceeding with changes to a family-planning grant program while three of the organizations’ affiliates appeal an earlier ruling.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday denied an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Planned Parenthood affiliates in Wisconsin, Utah and Ohio, as well as the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Loshkl

