Planned Parenthood seeks to block federal grant shift toward faith-based programs

Planned Parenthood on Wednesday sought to block the Trump administration from proceeding with changes to a family-planning grant program while three of the organizations’ affiliates appeal a judge’s ruling earlier this week.

The Planned Parenthood affiliates and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association requested an injunction against enforcing the changes after U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C. on Monday rejected their legal challenge.

