July 18, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Planned Parenthood seeks to block federal grant shift toward faith-based programs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Planned Parenthood on Wednesday sought to block the Trump administration from proceeding with changes to a family-planning grant program while three of the organizations’ affiliates appeal a judge’s ruling earlier this week.

The Planned Parenthood affiliates and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association requested an injunction against enforcing the changes after U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C. on Monday rejected their legal challenge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uMrnDd

