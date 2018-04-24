Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to toss Kansas Planned Parenthood ruling

The Republican attorneys general of 15 states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocked Kansas from cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood following the release of controversial videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

In an amicus brief filed on Monday, the attorneys general urged the justices to hear the appeal by their Republican colleague in Kansas, Derek Schmidt, of a decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February.

