April 24, 2018 / 10:59 PM / in 16 minutes

Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to toss Kansas Planned Parenthood ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Republican attorneys general of 15 states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocked Kansas from cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood following the release of controversial videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

In an amicus brief filed on Monday, the attorneys general urged the justices to hear the appeal by their Republican colleague in Kansas, Derek Schmidt, of a decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HLNSR1

