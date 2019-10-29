South Carolina cannot strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding: court

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld an injunction barring South Carolina from cutting off Medicaid funding to a Planned Parenthood affiliate as part of a plan by Republican Governor Henry McMaster to avoid subsidizing abortion service providers.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled that a lower-court judge properly held that a patient who sued alongside the women’s healthcare and abortion provider had standing under the Medicaid Act to challenge the state’s action.

