Texas argues patients can't challenge defunding of Planned Parenthood

Texas is urging a federal appeals court to overturn its precedent and hold that Planned Parenthood patients cannot sue to challenge the state’s decision to strip affiliates of the women’s health and abortion provider of Medicaid funding.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made the arguments in a brief filed on Thursday in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals urging the full court to rule against a challenge to the state’s 2015 decision by the affiliates and several patients.

