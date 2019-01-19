Texas wins appeal in Medicaid funding fight with Planned Parenthood

A federal appeals court has overturned an injunction that blocked Texas from stripping Medicaid funding to local affiliates of the women’s healthcare and abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday ruled that a lower-court judge should have applied a more deferential standard in evaluating the state’s decision to terminate the affiliates’ Medicaid provider agreements in 2015.

