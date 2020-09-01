Sanofi, BMS must face revived whistleblower suit over Plavix marketing

A federal appeals court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Sanofi-Aventis and Bristol-Myers Squibb of falsely marketing their blood-thinner drug Plavix, finding that a lower court dismissed it based on a misreading of the False Claims Act’s “first-to-file” bar.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a partnership of three whistleblowers could swap out one of its members for a new one without triggering the bar, which states that, once a whistleblower lawsuit is filed, “no person other than the government may intervene or bring a related action” based on the same facts.

