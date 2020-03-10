Westlaw News
March 10, 2020 / 9:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Consumers can sue Post as class over health claims for sugary cereals

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has certified a class of California-based consumers in a lawsuit alleging that cereal maker Post Holdings Inc made false and misleading statements by marketing high-sugar cereals including “Honey Bunches of Oats” and Raisin Bran as healthy.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Monday rejected Post’s arguments that the plaintiffs needed to show that every consumer covered by the class saw the allegedly misleading statements on its labels and had failed to do so.

