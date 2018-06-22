Planned Parenthood sues over abstinence-focused teen pregnancy program revamp

By Nate Raymond Planned Parenthood on Friday said that it had filed a pair of lawsuits seeking to block U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from restructuring a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to focus on abstinence-only education.

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in New York and Washington state, came after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in April announced a shift in how it would award grants through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

