June 22, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Planned Parenthood sues over abstinence-focused teen pregnancy program revamp

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

By Nate Raymond Planned Parenthood on Friday said that it had filed a pair of lawsuits seeking to block U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from restructuring a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to focus on abstinence-only education.

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in New York and Washington state, came after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in April announced a shift in how it would award grants through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
