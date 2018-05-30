Trump's HHS acted unlawfully in ending teen pregnancy grant: judge

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from terminating a grant issued under a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to Washington state’s most populous county two years early.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle marks the fourth time that a court had held that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acted unlawfully in 2017 when it moved to terminate grants issued under the program.

