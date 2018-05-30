FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Trump's HHS acted unlawfully in ending teen pregnancy grant: judge

Nate Raymond

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from terminating a grant issued under a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to Washington state’s most populous county two years early.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle marks the fourth time that a court had held that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acted unlawfully in 2017 when it moved to terminate grants issued under the program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J6oGSE

