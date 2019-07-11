Westlaw News
Premera to pay $10 million to resolve states' data breach probe

Nate Raymond

Health insurer Premera Blue Cross will pay $10 million to resolve claims by state attorneys general that it failed to protect the sensitive information of 10.4 million patients from being exposed to a major data breach discovered in 2015.

State attorneys general in 30 states announced the settlement on Thursday, alleging the insurer failed to address known cybersecurity vulnerabilities that allowed a hacker to gain access to its network for 10 months in 2014 and 2015.

