Premera to pay $10 million to resolve states' data breach probe

Health insurer Premera Blue Cross will pay $10 million to resolve claims by state attorneys general that it failed to protect the sensitive information of 10.4 million patients from being exposed to a major data breach discovered in 2015.

State attorneys general in 30 states announced the settlement on Thursday, alleging the insurer failed to address known cybersecurity vulnerabilities that allowed a hacker to gain access to its network for 10 months in 2014 and 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30vweaa