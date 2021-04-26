J&J entitled to duty-free import of HIV drug's active ingredient - Fed. Circ.

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Ortho LLC was entitled to duty-free imports for the active ingredient of its HIV drug Prezista, a federal appeals court has ruled, upholding the company’s claim that it wrongly paid about $100 million in duties.

The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision, filed April 13 and unsealed Monday, found that the Customs and Border Protection incorrectly failed to classify the ingredient, darunavir ethanolate, as covered by an international agreement allowing duty-free drug imports.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nmBl98