Prime Healthcare, founder reach $65 mln settlement with U.S.

Prime Healthcare Services Inc, one of the largest U.S. hospital systems, has agreed along with its founder to pay $65 million to resolve claims that it submitted false claims for payment to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Ontario, California-based Prime will pay $61.75 million while Dr. Prem Reddy, its chief executive and founder, will pay $3.25 million to resolve an investigation stemming from a whistleblower lawsuit a former employee filed in 2011.

