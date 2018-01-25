FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

California laboratory Primex settles U.S. kickback probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California-based diagnostic testing company and the owner of a laboratory management company have agreed to pay $3.77 million to resolve claims that they paid kickbacks for patient referrals.

Primex Clinical Laboratories Inc will pay $3.5 million as a part of a settlement announced on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in Dallas. DNA Stat Chief Executive Mitch Edland will pay $270,000 to resolve similar allegations, Cox’s office said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nd2TQq

