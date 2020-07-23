IN BRIEF: Biotech company Progenity settles U.S. billing, kickback claims

Biotech company Progenity Inc will pay $49 million to resolve allegations it fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and paid kickbacks to doctors to order tests for their patients, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

The settlement with the San Diego-based company was announced by acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss and resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit, in which her office intervened, filed under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2BqWlbf