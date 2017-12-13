FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug CEO used corporate cash for cosmetic surgery, clothes - SEC
December 13, 2017 / 1:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drug CEO used corporate cash for cosmetic surgery, clothes - SEC

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday accused Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief executive of treating the drugmaker as his “personal piggy bank” and fraudulently using $3.2 million for clothing, trips to Hooters and other expenses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued former Provectus CEO H. Craig Dees at the same time it announced a settlement with the company for failing to properly disclose perks he and former Chief Financial Officer Peter Culpepper received.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z59rao

