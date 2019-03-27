Teva, others settle Provigil pay-for-delay case for $66 million

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and two generic drugmakers will pay a total of $65.9 million to resolve claims that they engaged in an anticompetitive scheme that delayed the release of generic, cheaper versions of the wakefulness drug Provigil.

The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed on Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia, resolves a class action lawsuit by health plans and other indirect purchasers of Provigil who said they were forced to pay inflated prices for the drug.

