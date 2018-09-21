FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 1:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UnitedHealth must honor $125 mln settlement its outside counsel cinched with Teva - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group is bound by a $125 million settlement between Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and several insurance companies resolving claims that Cephalon Inc, later bought by Teva, suppressed competition for its wakefulness drug Provigil, a federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia said Wednesday that the Minnesota-based insurer had effectively given its outside counsel the authority to sign an enforceable settlement agreement, despite a misunderstanding about whether it was binding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NtpAPE

