PTAB's refusal to launch patent review can't be appealed, Federal Circuit says

A Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Friday that it did not have jurisdiction to hear Viatris Inc’s appeal of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision not to launch an inter partes review in a patent dispute with Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The unanimous panel said that, while a PTAB decision not to institute inter partes review cannot be directly appealed, it could be subject to mandamus relief. However, it said Viatris, formerly known as Mylan, had not shown a need for that extraordinary relief.

