Collegium loses bid to escape Purdue's opioid patent lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s bid to escape a lawsuit by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma alleging it was infringing its patents by selling rival opioid pain medication Nucynta, which it acquired the rights to commercialize in 2018.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday said it was unclear whether Purdue was barred from suing Collegium under the terms of a settlement it struck with Assertio Therapeutics Inc, which previously marketed Nucynta.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WWGjzA