IN BRIEF: Kentucky top court lets Purdue Pharma records become public

The Kentucky Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for a deposition of former Purdue Pharma President Richard Sackler and other records to be unsealed in a now-settled lawsuit by the state’s attorney general against the OxyContin maker.

The state’s top court denied Purdue’s bid to review a December 2018 appellate court ruling ordering the release of the records at the request of STAT, the healthcare news website produced by Boston Globe Media.

