October 4, 2018 / 12:04 AM / in 2 hours

Judge narrows New Jersey's opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New Jersey judge has pared-back a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP of contributing to the opioid epidemic by engaging in a deceptive marketing scheme to promote addictive pain medications.

Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Moore on Tuesday ruled that a state law precluded New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal from pursuing a claim that Purdue Pharma created a public nuisance by falsely marketing opioids’ risks and benefits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QtDI8x

