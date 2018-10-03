Judge narrows New Jersey's opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

A New Jersey judge has pared-back a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP of contributing to the opioid epidemic by engaging in a deceptive marketing scheme to promote addictive pain medications.

Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Moore on Tuesday ruled that a state law precluded New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal from pursuing a claim that Purdue Pharma created a public nuisance by falsely marketing opioids’ risks and benefits.

