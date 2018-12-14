Westlaw News
Kentucky court order unsealed Purdue records in opioid lawsuit

Nate Raymond

A Kentucky appeals court on Friday rejected Purdue Pharma LP’s bid to block the unsealing of records it turned over in a lawsuit by the state alleging it misled consumers about the risks of addiction associated with its opioid OxyContin.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court judge’s 2016 decision requiring the unsealing of records including the deposition of Richard Sackler, Purdue’s ex-president and a member of the wealthy family that owns the drugmaker.

