Massachusetts judge skeptical about keeping Purdue opioid complaint redacted

A Massachusetts judge on Friday appeared skeptical about keeping a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general seeking to hold Purdue Pharma LP and members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker responsible for the opioid epidemic largely under seal.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders at a hearing in Boston said the public had “tremendous” interest in the case, a fact that could trump Purdue’s efforts to keep much of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s complaint redacted.

