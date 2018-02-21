FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 21, 2018 / 11:47 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Montana seeks to block Purdue Pharma from promoting opioids

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Montana’s attorney general on Wednesday announced he was seeking a court order that would block OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP from promoting opioids while the state pursues a lawsuit against the drugmaker.

The motion by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox was the first of its kind by a state amid a wave of lawsuits against Purdue and other companies contending they deceptively marketed opioids and contributed to a national drug abuse epidemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FnF1la

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.