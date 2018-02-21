Montana seeks to block Purdue Pharma from promoting opioids

Montana’s attorney general on Wednesday announced he was seeking a court order that would block OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP from promoting opioids while the state pursues a lawsuit against the drugmaker.

The motion by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox was the first of its kind by a state amid a wave of lawsuits against Purdue and other companies contending they deceptively marketed opioids and contributed to a national drug abuse epidemic.

