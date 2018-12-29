Oklahoma denied depositions of Sacklers in Purdue Pharma opioid case

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP has won an order blocking Oklahoma’s attorney general from deposing two members of the family that owns the drugmaker as part of a lawsuit alleging the company deceptively marketed opioid painkillers.

In an order made public on Thursday, a special master tasked with overseeing discovery in the lawsuit in Cleveland County District Court in Norman, Oklahoma, quashed deposition notices seeking the testimony of Jonathan and Mortimer D.A. Sackler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ETolDM