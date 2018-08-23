Oklahoma seeks to have Purdue sanctioned in opioid lawsuit

Oklahoma’s attorney general is accusing Purdue Pharma LP of “blatantly” violating orders requiring it to produce witnesses by next week who could be deposed in the state’s lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of deceptively marketing opioid painkillers.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office will urge a state court judge on Friday to compel Purdue to produce witnesses to sit for the depositions and impose so-called “death penalty” sanctions by striking all of its defenses in the case if it does not.

