OxyContin maker Purdue loses bid to dismiss Massachusetts opioid case

A Massachusetts judge has rejected Purdue Pharma LP’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing the OxyContin maker of fueling the opioid epidemic by using deceptive marketing that overstated the benefits and downplayed the addictive risks of its drugs.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders in Boston denied Purdue’s motion to dismiss on Wednesday, just days after the company filed for bankruptcy as part of a plan to settle lawsuits by states, counties and cities over its role in the epidemic.

