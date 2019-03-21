OxyContin maker Purdue must face Vermont opioid lawsuit - judge

(Reuters) -

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP has lost its bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Vermont’s attorney general accusing the company of fueling an opioid addiction epidemic by deceptively marketing its painkillers as an appropriate treatment for chronic pain.

Tuesday’s decision by Chittenden Superior Court Judge Helen Toor marked the latest setback for Purdue, which is considering filing for bankruptcy in the wake of around 2,000 lawsuits seeking to hold it responsible for the national drug crisis.

